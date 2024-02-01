Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,473 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,473 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.92% of Sanmina worth $29,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1,922.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Sanmina by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sanmina Stock Performance
NASDAQ SANM opened at $59.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $69.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on SANM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.
Sanmina Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
