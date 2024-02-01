Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,473 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,473 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.92% of Sanmina worth $29,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1,922.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Sanmina by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Stock Performance

NASDAQ SANM opened at $59.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $69.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SANM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

