Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 199 ($2.53).

VMUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.37) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 195 ($2.48) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 200 ($2.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

In other news, insider Clifford Abrahams sold 30,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £46,825.12 ($59,528.50). In other news, insider Sara Weller bought 5,000 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £7,400 ($9,407.58). Also, insider Clifford Abrahams sold 30,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £46,825.12 ($59,528.50). Insiders have sold a total of 203,522 shares of company stock worth $32,076,800 in the last 90 days. 19.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 156.85 ($1.99) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 871.39, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.83. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of GBX 134.20 ($1.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 195.80 ($2.49). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 155.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 161.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,777.78%.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

