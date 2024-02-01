Visa (NYSE:V) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $304.00 to $319.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Visa traded as high as $276.36 and last traded at $275.30, with a volume of 513568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $273.66.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on V. Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.4% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Financial LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The stock has a market cap of $501.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.46 and a 200 day moving average of $247.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
