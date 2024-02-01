Vista Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.9% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $184.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.82 and its 200-day moving average is $184.38. The company has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.32 and a 52-week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.22.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

