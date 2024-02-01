Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Receives $58.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.22.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTLE. Raymond James lifted their price target on Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vital Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vital Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

In related news, Director Lori A. Lancaster purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.03 per share, with a total value of $45,030.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTLE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTLE opened at $43.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average of $49.88. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 3.15. Vital Energy has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $62.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $435.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.47 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 21.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

