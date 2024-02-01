Warner Music Group (WMG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 150.98%. On average, analysts expect Warner Music Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 83.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMG shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 869,008 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $28,990,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,883,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,836,162.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,703,000 after buying an additional 58,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,071,000 after buying an additional 323,128 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,362,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,402,000 after buying an additional 235,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,762,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,984,000 after buying an additional 124,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,650,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,070,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

See Also

