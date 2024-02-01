Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Cut to “Neutral” at Seaport Res Ptn

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 285.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 691,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 146.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

