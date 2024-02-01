Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195,515 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.9% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM opened at $185.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.25. The firm has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

