WealthTrust Axiom LLC Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayport LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 69.6% during the second quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.30.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $615.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $516.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $189.50 and a 52 week high of $634.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 81.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.