WELL Health Technologies Corp. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (TSE:WEL)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for WELL Health Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$204.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$199.92 million.

