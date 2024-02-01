Wells Fargo & Company Lowers L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $238.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $208.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.62. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $219.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 366,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,117,000 after purchasing an additional 26,046 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.