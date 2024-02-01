Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of WDO opened at C$7.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -99.13 and a beta of 0.75. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$6.03 and a one year high of C$9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.60.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$69.70 million during the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 3.97%.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine and the Mishi Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd.

