White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $28,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 186.2% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $635,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,754,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WTM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,575.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.40. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $1,312.00 and a one year high of $1,649.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,522.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,523.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $27.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $577.90 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2.46%.

In related news, Director Weston M. Hicks bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,480.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,480,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,171.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

