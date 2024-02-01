William Blair Weighs in on S&P Global Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.06. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $12.62 per share.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPGI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.22.

View Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $448.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $432.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.22. The stock has a market cap of $142.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $457.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in S&P Global by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in S&P Global by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.