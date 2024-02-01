WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Up 3.8% on Analyst Upgrade

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.8% on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $53.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini traded as high as $47.38 and last traded at $47.34. 1,723,567 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,343,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.59.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average is $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $604.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.46 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

