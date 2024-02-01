Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.89.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XENE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.28. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.99 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $447,120.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at $926,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $116,350,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,728,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,032,000 after buying an additional 677,057 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,137,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,487,000 after buying an additional 589,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after purchasing an additional 552,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,150,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

