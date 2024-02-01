Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) vs. TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) Financial Review

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) and Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of TerrAscend shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of TerrAscend shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TerrAscend and Yield10 Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $247.83 million 2.34 -$329.91 million N/A N/A Yield10 Bioscience $450,000.00 6.07 -$13.57 million ($2.48) -0.09

Analyst Ratings

Yield10 Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TerrAscend.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TerrAscend and Yield10 Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 0 1 0 3.00 Yield10 Bioscience 0 1 2 0 2.67

Yield10 Bioscience has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,435.09%. Given Yield10 Bioscience’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yield10 Bioscience is more favorable than TerrAscend.

Volatility and Risk

TerrAscend has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yield10 Bioscience has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TerrAscend and Yield10 Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend -21.36% -16.01% -6.72% Yield10 Bioscience N/A -888.81% -228.84%

About TerrAscend

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. In addition, the company owns various synergistic businesses under Gage Growth, Pinnacle, TerrAscend NJ, Ilera Healthcare, HMS Health and HMS Processing, Valhalla Confections, State Flower, Arise Bioscience Inc., and TerrAscend Canada brands. It serves medical and legal adult-use markets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Yield10 Bioscience

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions. The company was formerly known as Metabolix, Inc. and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. in January 2017. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

