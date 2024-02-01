Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,927,188.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 949,877 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,001 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE PLTR opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

