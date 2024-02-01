Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CEVA by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,002,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,261,000 after buying an additional 103,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,575,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,565,000 after acquiring an additional 116,271 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 21.9% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,434,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,664,000 after acquiring an additional 257,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,034,000 after acquiring an additional 136,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,672,000 after acquiring an additional 45,621 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA opened at $19.20 on Thursday. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $452.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). CEVA had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CEVA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

