Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $267,000 Stock Position in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Oil States International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,123 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Oil States International by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Oil States International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Oil States International by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 77,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 55,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Oil States International by 433.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 94,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oil States International stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. Oil States International, Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $393.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OIS. StockNews.com started coverage on Oil States International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Oil States International from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

