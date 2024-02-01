Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cytek Biosciences were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cytek Biosciences by 1,006.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 433,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cytek Biosciences by 94.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 369,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Cytek Biosciences by 17.6% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTKB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytek Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 1.45. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $13.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.09 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $120,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,762,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,805,481.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,762,103 shares in the company, valued at $46,805,481.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $445,320. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

