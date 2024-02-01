Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,249 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,405,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,364,000 after buying an additional 208,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,526,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,874,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,743,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,113,000 after purchasing an additional 654,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,545,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,383,000 after purchasing an additional 206,098 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,646,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,268,000 after purchasing an additional 149,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFFN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $8.79.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $82.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.45 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 34.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.17%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.