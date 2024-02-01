Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,996 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,652,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,141,000 after buying an additional 346,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,461,000 after purchasing an additional 843,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,675,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,110,000 after purchasing an additional 195,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,239,000 after acquiring an additional 89,736 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 5.4 %

APPS opened at $5.39 on Thursday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $546.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

