Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bristow Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristow Group during the second quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bristow Group by 94.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bristow Group by 132.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 4,588.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 7,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $192,966.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,519,240 shares in the company, valued at $93,295,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 65,974 shares of company stock worth $1,725,867 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Price Performance

Shares of Bristow Group stock opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $745.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter.

About Bristow Group

(Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.