Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 944,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 92,991 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 29.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.4% in the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 324,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 99,711 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 22.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Geraint Phillips sold 1,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $29,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,286.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 2,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $40,542.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geraint Phillips sold 1,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $29,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,286.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,128 shares of company stock valued at $256,461 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 2.0 %

BLFS stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $748.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $26.89.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $33.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 66.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Stories

