Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,030 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kaman were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kaman by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaman by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KAMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kaman in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Kaman Price Performance

KAMN stock opened at $45.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.16. Kaman Co. has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is -46.51%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

