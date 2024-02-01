Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 278.3% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 238.8% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 375.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 798,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after acquiring an additional 630,918 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 375.7% in the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 16,791 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $33.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

