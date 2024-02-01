Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eaton in a report released on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $9.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.97 EPS.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ETN. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Eaton Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $246.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.33. Eaton has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $251.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in Eaton by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.