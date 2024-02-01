Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $14.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.12 EPS.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share.

LEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Lennar stock opened at $149.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 52 week low of $94.11 and a 52 week high of $156.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.53%.

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,860 in the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 56,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

