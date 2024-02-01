ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,133,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,590,000 after buying an additional 110,766 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 140,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $16.04 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

