11,300 Shares in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 100.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 32,269 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 28.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 27.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 98,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

The Shyft Group Price Performance

SHYF stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $34.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $383.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.68.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

