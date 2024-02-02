197,700 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 197,700 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,582,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 1.2 %

RIO opened at $70.14 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $77.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

