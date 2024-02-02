24,843 Shares in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 60,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 258,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $35.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.17. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.33 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

