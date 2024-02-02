28,878 Shares in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,385,000 after buying an additional 107,399 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,799,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,166,000 after buying an additional 21,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,406,000 after purchasing an additional 34,508 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $830.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CAKE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

