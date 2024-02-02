8,493 Shares in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Park National during the first quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Park National by 82.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRK opened at $129.96 on Friday. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $137.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.80 and its 200 day moving average is $111.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Park National ( NYSE:PRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $140.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.14 million. Park National had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 22.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park National in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

