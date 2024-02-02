A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.
A.G. BARR Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of LON BAG opened at GBX 577.19 ($7.34) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £646.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,918.84, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 517.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 500.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.88. A.G. BARR has a 52 week low of GBX 446 ($5.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 585 ($7.44).
A.G. BARR Company Profile
