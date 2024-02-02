A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

A.G. BARR Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON BAG opened at GBX 577.19 ($7.34) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £646.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,918.84, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 517.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 500.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.88. A.G. BARR has a 52 week low of GBX 446 ($5.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 585 ($7.44).

A.G. BARR Company Profile

Featured Stories

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

