abrdn plc Boosts Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.1% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.44.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities
In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of MAA opened at $127.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $176.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.81.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 117.37%.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mid-America Apartment Communities
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- BP stock looks bullish on high dividend yield, new CEO
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 high-quality dividend growers to buy on the dip
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.