abrdn plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,531 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Copart were worth $11,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Copart by 109.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,029,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,342,000 after buying an additional 538,726 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Copart by 195.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 15,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 10,047 shares during the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 101.8% in the third quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 225,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after buying an additional 113,843 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Copart by 182.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 75.1% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.43. The firm has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $51.53.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

