abrdn plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

abrdn plc grew its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 294,116 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 37,812 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in SEA were worth $12,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SEA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in SEA by 20.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,972 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its stake in SEA by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 98,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,963 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SE opened at $40.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.69.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SE. Citigroup upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their target price on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

