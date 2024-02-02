abrdn plc Boosts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

abrdn plc boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 379,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $40.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,439 shares of company stock worth $2,865,224. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

