abrdn plc Cuts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,692 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $9,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 420.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Corteva by 38.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CTVA. TheStreet lowered shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Price Performance

Corteva stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

