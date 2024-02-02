abrdn plc Cuts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 329,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,944,000 after buying an additional 31,017 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, GHE LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 20,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $121.10 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.65 and a 200-day moving average of $119.83.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

