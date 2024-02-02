abrdn plc Has $11.43 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,709 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,608 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fortinet by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 648,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,069,000 after purchasing an additional 68,747 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Fortinet by 3.9% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 150,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $3,067,000. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Fortinet by 151.4% during the third quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Fortinet Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $66.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,963 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,790 in the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet



Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

