abrdn plc Has $12.29 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $12,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 683.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTV has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $82.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.12. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $82.36.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

