abrdn plc Increases Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $10,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 607.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $612.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.66. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $342.32 and a 12-month high of $635.74.

Insider Activity

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total value of $4,782,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 545,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,195,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,857 shares in the company, valued at $928,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total value of $4,782,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 545,950 shares in the company, valued at $307,195,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,813,185. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.77.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

