abrdn plc Purchases 559,016 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 612.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 650,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 559,016 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $12,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 27.5% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at about $6,012,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.30%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.