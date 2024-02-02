abrdn plc Raises Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74,100 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $8,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Price Performance

NYSE VIPS opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $19.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIPS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

