abrdn plc Sells 11,363 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

abrdn plc lessened its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,363 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,477,000 after buying an additional 29,035 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.4% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 15.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 777,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,584,000 after buying an additional 105,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.0% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 577,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after buying an additional 32,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:HRL opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.24. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $46.04.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

