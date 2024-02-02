abrdn plc Sells 114,224 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114,224 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $11,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 162.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $38,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $146.07 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $170.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.45.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

