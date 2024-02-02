abrdn plc Sells 158,035 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

abrdn plc lessened its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 34.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 298,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,035 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $12,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,281,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,648,000 after acquiring an additional 623,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,274,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,101,000 after acquiring an additional 119,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,872,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,741,000 after purchasing an additional 991,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NYSE CPB opened at $45.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

